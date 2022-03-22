NIXA, Mo. – Businesses in Nixa plan to gather a group of dog lovers with a special emphasis on pugs.

LUK Boutique owner Stephanie Kubla and Jayne Young from Allstate Insurance have teamed up to host an event at the Nixa Dog Park called the Pug Crawl. It includes dog races, eating contests, and a photobooth for dogs.

“Any dog breeds are welcome! Jayne and I both have pugs, so we are major pug lovers and came up with this idea,” says Kubla. “But all dogs are welcome and encouraged! We even have people who just want to come out and play with all the pugs!”

Daisy Kubla

The Pug Crawl will be Saturday, March 26nd, at the Nixa Dog Park, 1137 S Norton Rd. It will happen between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Although the event is free, the Nixa Dog Park does require a Park Pass.

You can purchase a pass at the Dog Park door or at The X Center (701 N. Taylor Way).

The pass is $5 for the event or $20 for their annual pass.

You will be required to have proof of vaccination for Rabies, Distemper, and Bordetella for each dog.

If you reside inside Nixa city limits, you will also be required to show or purchase a Nixa Dog License. This can also be purchased at The X Center. $2/year for spayed or neutered dogs. $3/year if not spayed or neutered.

“We are hoping for more community involvement and more fun things to do in Nixa! Jayne and I are both Downtown Nixa business owners and have got to know a lot of our community, so any chance to get together, we’re in!” says Kubla.