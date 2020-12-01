Nixa students make ornaments for Christmas tree in Washington D.C.

NIXA, Mo. — Some Nixa art students are helping the Nation celebrate Christmas.

Students in Megan Johnson’s art class at Nixa High were chosen to design ornaments for the national Christmas tree in Washington D.C.

The students made ornament drawings depicting various scenes representing Missouri.

Some of the Nixa student’s ornaments are also on display at the White House.

As a fundraiser for the Nixa High Arts Program the students voted and chose this Huckleberry Finn design to be sold to the public. You can order one on the school’s website.