NIXA, Mo. – Summit Intermediate School students have gathered together to create a mural for their school.

Art teacher John Rose’s art club is painting an abstract mural in the hallway where the students enter and exit the buses.

“We’re going through the tints and shades and talking about how to create a tint. And we’re looking at abstract art. I had painted something like this in Branson, so we’re just kind of recreating that with the colors of the school,” said Rose.

After the background is set, Rose said there will be character words throughout the mural like, “Determined” and “Courageous.”

The project consists of about twenty-two 5th and 6th-grade art club members. They only work on the mural after school lets out.

Rose hopes that it will take another two weeks to complete the project.

Ozarksfirst.com spoke with two students about the mural in the video above.