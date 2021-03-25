Nixa schools offer parenting tips on knowing when a child is stressed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local school district is helping parents know the signs to look for to see if their child is stressed.

Nixa Schools hosted an event called “Parenting Through the Pandemic.” Since people are usually not used to a long period of isolation, the district doesn’t know what effects it will have on the students.

“It’s a different world, when we’re walking around with masks all the time, and we’re not getting to see all the facial expressions, we’re not getting to have all the contact we’re used to having with our family and friends,” said Karen McKnight, executive director of Special Services with Nixa Public Schools. “It’s important to let our parents know that we’re not alone.”

Doctors and counselors with Burrell Behavioral Health shared their expert knowledge on knowing when a child is stressed. Those experts said any change in a normal routine can be a sign of anxiety.

For example, changes in appetite, sleeping or waking up in the middle of the night are all signs to watch for in a child.

A Nixa Public Schools parent, Stacy Kanagawa, said she can see her daughter is struggling getting used to the new lifestyle.

“Definitely more stressed than a normal year for sure,” said Kanagawa. “With everything going on, not being in much routine. The shy kids that don’t talk much, we worry about a lot. And so it’s very important for parents to keep that line of communication open. So that they can always try to be there for their kid, and keep that communication as open as you probably can.”

The main goal for this event is to let parents and kids know it is okay not to be okay.