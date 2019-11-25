Nixa schools in session after false threat

Posted: / Updated:
NIXA, Mo.– Nixa schools are in session today following an investigation into a threat against the high school.

The school district says the threat posted on social media was deemed not credible but extra precautions are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

The school sent out this message to parents:

Dear Parents,

A statement was posted on social media about a threat against Nixa High School, Nixa School Police along with Nixa Police investigated the post. After investigating, the post was deemed not credible. The decision was made to have school and increase police presence as a safety precaution.

Thank you,

Nixa Public Schools

This is a developing story.

