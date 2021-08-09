Nixa schools announce masking policy for 2021-2022 school year

NIXA, Mo. – At Nixa’s board of education meeting on Monday, the board voted to keep previously approved plans for the start of the school year.

The district will continue to allow masks to be optional everywhere except on the bus for healthy students.

If a school building reaches 7% quarantined or infected, masks will be required for a minimum of 2 weeks or until the number drops to less than 4% for two consecutive weeks.

The district will continue to use other safety measures such as UV light sanitation, social distancing, upgraded air filters, and regular hand washing and sanitizing.

Masks will still be required for all visitors to the school, and a mask will be required and provided for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The district will review these plans regularly throughout the school year and adjust them as needed.

For additional details, visit the Nixa School District website.