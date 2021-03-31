Nixa school hosts vaccine clinic for kids with parents permission

NIXA, Mo. — COVID-19 vaccine creator Pfizer hopes to begin vaccinating children before the next school year.

To begin vaccinating children 16 years old and younger, Pfizer will have to change its FDA approval.

Dr. Robert Trotman, with CoxHealth, believes getting children vaccinated is crucial to ending the pandemic.

“Why vaccinate a kid? Well, what if a kid needs a safe meal every day and a safe place to go to school, and they have to be isolated for 10 days plus because they get exposed,” said Trotman.

One Junior from the Nixa School District, Carlee Brumley, is scheduled to receive her first shot on April 9.

“Whenever my parents asked me if I wanted to get it, I wasn’t really thinking like 4X self-preservation wise, I was thinking like this is a better way to prevent the spread of it,” said Brumley. “And if I can help that in any way, I would gladly do.”

The 17-year-old said she wants to get the shot for her grandparents and protect her health for her track and cross country season.

“One of my close friends, she had COVID during our cross-country season and like she couldn’t run even our warm-up,” said Brumley.

Dr. Trotman said parents need to consider all the factors when vaccinating their children.

“My kids need to be in school, just like your kids,” said Trotman. “We want the ecosystem to be immune so we can start to resume a normal lifestyle.”

Nixa Schools said it’s hosting a vaccine clinic for students 16 and older on April 9. Students are allowed to sign up as long as they have their parents’ permission.