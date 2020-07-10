Nixa requiring face masks in indoor facilities owned by the city

NIXA, Mo. — People in Nixa will be required to wear a mask or face covering in all indoor facilities run by the city.
This requirement goes into effect Friday, July 10. A mask will be provided to those who don’t have one.
According to the Facebook post from the City of Nixa page, this won’t apply in the following circumstances:
- Outdoors
- Participating in a sports program or exercising indoors at The X Center
- Persons under 12 years of age are exempt
- Persons with health conditions which make wearing a face mask unadvisable are exempt
- Persons who are hearing impaired or people communicating with a person who is hearing impaired (where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication) are exempt
- Temporary use of restroom facilities at The X Center pool