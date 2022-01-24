Nixa Public Schools switch to virtual learning on Friday, Monday

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Public Schools are switching to virtual learning from January 28th through January 31st.

Nixa Schools says a packaged breakfast and lunch will be available to students at the junior high on those days.

“The number of students who have been out of school has caused a great deal of make-up work and lesson plans that have been altered to meet the needs of multiple students being gone for different lengths of time for COVID, as well as strep, flu, and the other illnesses going around right now,” the email to parents explained.

Childcare for children of medical workers and first responders will be available on both Monday and Friday.

“Again, we thank you for your partnership during this pandemic. We can feel your support and we appreciate it more than you know. We have tried to stay open as long as we can, but we just need to take a pause and reset with two virtual days. We hope this early notice will let you plan ahead and work together to take care of our children as a community,” concluded the email.