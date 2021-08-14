Nixa Public Schools hosts annual back-to-school bash

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Public Schools hosted its annual back-to-school bash on Saturday.

Organizers provided several items for students going back to school, such as backpacks, hygiene kits, shoes, and even haircuts.

Zac Rantz, chief communication officer for Nixa Public Schools, says providing these items takes a lot of pressure off of not only the parents but also the students.

“I don’t think anybody realizes how much clothing and school supplies and those other things really take that anxiety away off of that first day of school,” said Rantz. “And that’s what we want the kids to be able to focus on, with a lot of different things, is focus on learning. That’s why they’re here. That’s what’s important and that’s what’s going to help them succeed. So we’re going to try to take all of those worries out of the way so they can have a fun day here. Get their school supplies, get their shoes, and we’ll just help out anybody in need.”

The back-to-school bash ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.