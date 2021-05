NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Public Schools broke ground on a new performing arts center on Wednesday.

The building officially known as Aetos Center for the Performing Arts is part of a 2019 ballot issue that entailed a tax increase for teacher salaries and the construction of this new center.

The project cost an estimated 16 million dollars and will be used for school events and other events.

It is expected to open in late 2022.