Missing endangered 13-year-old found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIXA, Mo. – UPDATE 8:15 pm: Clemente has been found safe and reunited with his family.

The Nixa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered 13-year-old.

Ramos Clemente went missing from Rotary Park in Nixa around 6 pm Wednesday. He and his family are visiting the area and do not know the area well. Ramos is autistic and is considered endangered at this time.

Clemente is 5’6 and was last seen wearing a blue jacket. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Bucket Blitz

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now