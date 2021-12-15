Missing endangered 13-year-old found safe

NIXA, Mo. – UPDATE 8:15 pm: Clemente has been found safe and reunited with his family.

The Nixa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered 13-year-old.

Ramos Clemente went missing from Rotary Park in Nixa around 6 pm Wednesday. He and his family are visiting the area and do not know the area well. Ramos is autistic and is considered endangered at this time.

Clemente is 5’6 and was last seen wearing a blue jacket. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.