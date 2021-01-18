Nixa Police investigate fatal shooting Monday morning, victim identified

NIXA, Mo.- A man has died after a morning shooting Monday at a home in Nixa.

According to the Nixa Police Department, the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Zachary Shane Rice. Police say the shooting happened outside a home in the 1300 block of Dunrobin Castle Drive around 3 a.m.

Police were initially dispatched to the intersection of Nicholas Rd. and W. Mt. Vernon St. for a report of shots fired. Police then went to a home on Dunrobin Castle Drive and found Rice dead in the street outside the home.

Nixa Police says the suspect was arrested and is currently being questioned. Police believe this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not been filed as of Monday morning.