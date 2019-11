UPDATE: Kiki Ridenour has been located and is safe.

Thank you to those who helped spread the word and were looking for her.

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is searching for juvenile Kiki Ridenour.

Ridenour is African American with black hair, brown eyes, 170 pounds and 5’7” tall.

She was last seen wearing a gray puffer jacket, black leggings and white Nikes.

If you have any information on Kiki’s location, call the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.