Nixa police changing responses to routine medical calls

NIXA, Mo. — Some changes are coming to Nixa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Police Department will be scaling back their response to routine medical calls.

Nixa police will try to take calls for service over the phone for non-emergency cases including:

Animal Complaints

Delayed Reporting of Auto Accidents

Civil Matters

Forgery/Counterfeit

Fraud

Harassment

Juvenile Problems

Miscellaneous Ordinance Violations

Violations not in progress such as peace disturbance, property damage, and theft

Instead of going to the police station to report any issue, you are asked to call 417-582-1030 and request to speak to an officer.

Plus, Nixa Schools is planning for free daily food pick up for families who need the service.

Also, children of emergency workers are being offered free childcare by the district.