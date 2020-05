NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Police are searching for a teen who ran away May 4 around 8 p.m.

Fifteen-year-old Madison Manning is white, female, has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Manning was last seen wearing black and white pants with geometric shapes, dark grey sweatshirt, and a black backpack.

According to the police, she is believed to be a danger to herself

If you have any information please call 911 or the Nixa police at 417-582-1030.