Nixa pharmacy gives COVID-19 vaccinations to first responders

NIXA, Mo. — First responders are scheduled to get COVID-19 vaccinations at the Union Hill Church of Christ in Christian County Friday, Jan. 29.

Alps Pharmacy said it teamed up with the Christian County Office of Emergency Management to vaccinate the approximately 220 people falling under Phase 1B requirements.

Pharmacist Erica Mahn said they were able to host this clinic after already vaccinating those at local long-term care facilities.

“We got 500 doses last week and 500 doses this week and when we couldn’t get a long-term care group scheduled in those times, we wanted to keep things going,” said Mahn.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said they have been struggling to find doses but worked quickly and made it happen.

“We’ve been trying to do this for a couple of weeks now,” said Cole. “Once again, our community partners have come through and have made sure that our people are protected. That way, we can protect the citizens that we serve.”

In Howell County, health officials said they have extra doses available at the West Plains Civic Center until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

Anyone who wants to get on the waitlist for Alps Pharmacy can do so through its website.