NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Community Foundation and the City of Nixa awarded several grants for Nixa non-profits.

In February, Nixa City Council voted to set aside $40,000 of the funds provided to the City by the

federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The funds were set aside to be donated to Nixa area non-profits.

The City of Nixa decided to give the Nixa Community Foundation $10,000, while $30,000 would go to the non-profits.

Five grants were awarded:

Freedom’s Rest: $5750 – This organization provides safe shelter and advocacy for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Volunteers in Medicine: $8250 – This organization is dedicated to providing free high-quality health care to uninsured, underserved, and homeless residents in Christian County.

Least of These: $5750 – This organization is the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County. Their mission is to alleviate food insecurity in Christian County by providing food, resources, and education to address the challenges of our neighbors in need.

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks: $8250 – This organization reaches out to friends and neighbors who have been affected by breast cancer. They offer personal support and comfort in real and practical ways, providing support networks, mentoring programs, a full range of resources regarding breast cancer awareness, diagnosis, treatment, and where to find related community services.