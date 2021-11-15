Nixa neighbor shares inspiration and motivation to others from her driveway

NIXA, Mo. – A Nixa woman has been writing messages of joy to her neighbors on her driveway.

Tammy Elliott began drawing messages and pictures with her daughter around their home during the pandemic to pass the time. Eventually, her art reached the end of her driveway where she began writing motivational messages to her neighbors.

Elliott, who also works as a 7th-grade math teacher at Nixa Junior High School, says she just wanted to spread some joy and put a smile on someone’s face. She takes photos of her work and presents the message to her students.

Elliott looks up ideas on the internet and uses other people’s lettering or fonts to inspire her own version. She says it usually takes her about forty-five minutes to complete one and has no intention of stopping.

She says the messages stay up until the rain washes them away.