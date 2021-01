NIXA, Mo.– The City of Nixa announced the passes of Steve Tallaksen Jan. 15.

Tallaksen served on the city council from 1996 to 2012 and served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission from 2014 to 2016.

Tallaksen was best known in the community as Nixa’s Santa Claus and made annual appearances at the Nixa Christmas Parade and Mayor’s Tree-Lighting Ceremony.

Tallaksen’s family announced he died for COVID-19 complications.