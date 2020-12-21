Nixa mayor extends masking mandate until end of the state of emergency

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The masking ordinance in Nixa was extended by Mayor Brian Steele and won’t end until the mayor or City Council decide the city is safe from COVID-19.

The mask mandate was initially set to end on Dec. 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Mayor Steele decided to issue the order after seeing a strain on regional medical experts and health officials who are still asking people to minimize the spread with masking.

Regional hospitals and the Christian County Health Department are encouraging people to extend the mask mandate to limit the virus’s spread.

You can learn more about the city’s recovery plan on its website.

