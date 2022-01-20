Nixa Mayor Brian Steele announces Missouri State Rep run

Nixa, Mo. — Nixa Mayor Brian Steele announced Thursday he is running for Missouri State Representative in District 139. Steele will run as a Republican.

District 139 is in Christian County. Rep Jered Taylor, a Republican, currently represents the district.

In a news release, Steele touts his reduction of the city’s debt, expansion of infrastructure, and commitment to public safety and economic development. Steele kept his job in a recall election in November of 2021 after citizens who were upset over a then-expired mask mandate circulated a petition to get the recall on the ballot.

The news release also states Steele’s experience as Mayor showed him how many community issues could be solved through collaboration. Brian and his wife DeeDee live in Nixa and have two daughters in college. Steele currently works as a Lead Data Architect for 3Cloud Solutions, a Chicago-based technology company. In addition, Brian and DeeDee own three Nixa-based small businesses.

Missouri’s primary elections happen on August 2, 2022, and the general election happens on November 8, 2022. Roy Blunt’s open senate seat is one of the big races on the ballot for Missouri voters.