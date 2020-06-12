Nixa Mayor announced the emergency order regarding COVID will expire on June 16

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NIXA,Mo.– Nixa city Mayor Brian Steele announced that starting Tuesday June 16, 2020 his emergency order regarding COVID-19 will expire

This means the city will no longer be placing any requirements or rules on any individuals or businesses regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The city is still recommending that businesses and individuals follow the CDC guidelines.

This comes a day after Governor Parson announced that starting the 16, there will be no statewide restrictions regarding COVID.

