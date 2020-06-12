Nixa Mayor announced the emergency order regarding COVID will expire on June 16

NIXA,Mo.– Nixa city Mayor Brian Steele announced that starting Tuesday June 16, 2020 his emergency order regarding COVID-19 will expire

This means the city will no longer be placing any requirements or rules on any individuals or businesses regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The city is still recommending that businesses and individuals follow the CDC guidelines.

This comes a day after Governor Parson announced that starting the 16, there will be no statewide restrictions regarding COVID.