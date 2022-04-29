OZARK, Mo. — Joe Dutton, who is accused in connection with a stabbing and who was wanted for missing court dates was arrested and is being held in the Christian County jail.

According to court records, the court issued a capias warrant against Dutton on April 7, 2022. A capias warrant is an order to arrest and detain a person to guarantee a court appearance.

Christian County jail records show Dutton was arrested on Wednesday, April 27.

Dutton was arrested in June of 2021 after police responded to an incident involving a weapon in Nixa. Police said they discovered a female victim with stab wounds to her chest and lower abdomen when they reached the scene.