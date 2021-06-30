Nixa man pleads not guilty to assault charges involving minors

NIXA, Mo- A man charged with assault has pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Joe Dutton, 41-years-old, has been charged with two counts of third-degree assault after police responded to an incident involving a weapon.

Police then discovered the victim with stab wounds in her chest and lower abdomen. As of June 29th, the victim was in critical condition after being transported to a Springfield hospital.

According to the probable cause statement, police obtained a video of the event that depicts Dutton hitting a male. A female can be heard screaming on the tape.

Dutton was denied a bond reduction (currently set at $50,000) and will have a preliminary hearing on August 30th.

