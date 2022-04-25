NIXA, Mo. — Joe Dutton, who is accused in connection with the stabbing of a female who is younger than 18 has missed his recent court dates in the case.

According to court records, the court issued a capias warrant on April 7, 2022. A capias warrant is an order to arrest and detain a person to guarantee a court appearance.

Dutton was arrested in June of 2021 after police responded to an incident involving a weapon in Nixa. Police said they discovered a female victim with stab wounds to her chest and lower abdomen when they reached the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital but survived. According to the probable cause statement, police obtained a video of the event that depicts Dutton hitting a male. A female can be heard screaming on the tape, according to police.

Dutton was originally charged with two felonies but prosecutors ended up increasing that number to eight after court documents said Dutton prevented another man at the crime scene from helping the victim after she was stabbed.

Dutton posted bond on July 1, 2021. Court records show he failed to appear for his most recent court date on April 19, 2022, and his jury trial, scheduled for June 2022 was canceled.