BUFFALO, Mo.- A Nixa man has died and his female passenger is in critical condition after their car crashed into a tree Thursday.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, the driver has been identified as Bryce Adams.

Police responded to a report of a C&I driver on U.S. 65. Police were advised the vehicle crashed into a tree near Memorial Drive.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition.