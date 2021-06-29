Nixa man charged with assault after dispute among female juveniles

NIXA, Mo.- A Nixa man has been charged with assault after a female juvenile was stabbed over the weekend.

According to court records, 41-year-old Joe Allan Dutton has been charged with two counts of third-degree assault. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing in Christian County on Wednesday.

Court documents say officers were called out to a home in the 800 block of East County Ridge Street to check a person with a weapon. When officers arrived, they found several people surrounding a car. One of them was a female with stab wounds in her chest and lower abdomen.

Another female on the scene, TK, told a Nixa Police detective that she was at the scene along with a friend identified as HC. TK said HC had a beef with a young female relative of Dutton. After TK and HC arrived at the house, Dutton and his relative came out of the house, with Dutton was holding a gun. TK said Dutton came up to the vehicle TK was in and pulled HC out and Dutton’s relative jumped on top of HC.

TK told investigators that Dutton threated her with the gun when she tried to go to the aid of HC, who was on the ground not moving. TK said when police arrived on scene Dutton and his relative ran back into the home.

Another witness on scene told police Dutton’s relative was wanting to fight HC. He said he was trying to protect HC, but Dutton would not let him near the fighting girls. He said he saw a knife fall out of the hand of Dutton’s young relative.

According to the probable cause statement, police were able to obtain video of the incident. According to the video, Dutton can be seen hitting a male, and you can hear a female screaming.

Court records say the stabbing victim was transported to a Springfield hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.