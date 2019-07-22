Murder charges filed against Nixa man

NIXA, Mo. – First-degree murder charges have been filed against a Nixa man in connection with the death on Friday (7-19-19) of a woman at a home in the 900 block of South Timber Ridge in Nixa.

Christian County Prosecutor Amy Fite said Todd David Blankenship was charged Friday and is being held in the Christian County Jail without bond.

Blankenship, 46, was taken into custody as a person of interest after Nixa Police were dispatched around 10 p.m. Thursday to check the well-being of a person at the home, according to Nixa public information officer Drew Douglas. Nixa Police arrived on the scene and found a non-responsive female inside the home. While officers were on scene, Blankenship arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.

OzarksFirst has requested copies of the probable cause statement in the case. Further details will be released when that document becomes available.