Baby held hostage in Nixa is now safe

UPDATE: Nixa Police say the one-month-old baby is safe. The baby was alert, according to police, and EMS on the scene are checking the baby.

The man was arrested. Charges will be placed tomorrow morning.

NIXA, Mo.– Nixa Police have blocked through-traffic access on Barracuda Street after a male suspect has barricaded himself and a one-month-old inside a home.

Police initially responded to a domestic dispute. The call resulted in probable cause for arrest to be found for a male on the scene.

On arrival to the scene, the male suspect barricaded himself and the baby inside.

Public access near the home has been restricted as a precaution.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.