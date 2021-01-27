Nixa Junior High assistant principal arrested on allegations of possessing child pornography

NIXA, Mo.- The Nixa Junior High assistant principal was arrested on allegations of possession of child pornography.

According to a statement from Nixa Schools, Colby Fronterhouse was arrested Tuesday night.

“We take any inappropriate conduct extremely seriously, so when we found out about these allegations, the district immediately placed Mr. Fronterhouse on administrative leave and will continue to follow board policy and procedure when addressing this situation,” the statement says.

The district says it is working with authorities as the investigation continues.