Nixa JROTC qualifies for leadership championship in Washington, D.C.

NIXA, Mo.- Over spring break, the Nixa JROTC Academic and Leadership team competed in the U.S. Army Cadet Command’s virtual competition.

The team placed in the top 40 in the U.S. This placement qualified the team to compete in the leadership championship this summer in Washington, D.C.

The championship consists of oral, written, and hands-on tests and activities. Teams will also take part in an educational scavenger hunt at the D.C. Mall and Arlington National Cemetery.

Michael Nevels and Madelyn Morris say they can’t wait to represent Nixa. When they learned they made it to the final round; it was a moment both say they’ll never forget.

“I had a couple of people text me, and I couldn’t believe it. Yeah, I was excited. I didn’t really know what to do. So I just started calling everybody, making sure I was not just seeing it,” said Nevels, a junior at Nixa High School.

“I was shocked. I was excited for it. Yeah, We didn’t really expect to be going to D.C. But we were happy with our score because we put our effort in and did our best,” said Morris, a junior at Nixa High School.