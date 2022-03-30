NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Downtown Revitalization Committee (NDRC) invites the public to join them in the first annual Taste of Downtown event.

On Thursday, March 31st, at the Main Event Center, community members and business owners will join together to offer samples of Nixa restaurant foods and local craft beers.

The Main Event Center is located at 101-B South Main Street. The event begins from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The $10 ticket will benefit the NDRC. The event will provide free food and drink samples as well as information about the past, present, and future of Nixa’s downtown district.

Some local downtown Nixa restaurants participating in Taste of Downtown include El Monarca, Rocco’s Pizza, Morning Day Cafe, Big Al’s Subs, and Nixa Catering Company with sips samples of 4×4 Brewery’s latest collaboration craft beer with Morning Day Cafe.

For more information or to get tickets, click here.