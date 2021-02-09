Nixa Highschool adapts theatre program for safety during COVID-19

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa High School students performed their winter production, Unpredicted Virtue: A Musical Revue, on Feb. 4-6, 2021.

Given the nature of live theatre, this production looked much different during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allison Fleetwood, head of the theatre department at Nixa High Schools, told Ozarks First “The world has changed completely around us, and theatre looks different or nonexistent for lots of students and lots of people around the world.”

To keep students safe, Fleetwood mentioned “We’re staying masked, socially distanced, we were doing temperature checks before every single rehearsal and documenting that. We’re just stressing to the kids how important it is that we’re following these safety protocols…that’s how we get to do this.”

“Yes the show is important, the child is more important. Their health is more important, our community health is more important, we take that as number one. The health of our community.” noted Fleetwood.

Despite the obstacles of socially-distant theatre, Fleetwood mentioned surprising benefits of performing in this time, saying “We would’ve never done the shows that we’re doing this year had COVID not hit, so it’s challenging me as a director and as a teacher to be better and learn more for my students, and it’s really challenging these kids to try something new.”