Nixa has list of improvements after a year of compliance study

NIXA, Mo. — After a year of a compliance study, the city of Nixa now has a list of improvements to be made to public facilities.

Street superintendent, Jeff Roussell, says the entire city was reviewed.

“There’s close to 50 miles of sidewalk, probably 400 or more wheelchair ramps have been looked at,” Roussell said.

“And though we’ve had handicap ramps and those types of things for many years, the standards have changed over time, and we knew we needed to compile a list so we knew where we were,” Doug Colvin said, director of Nixa Utilities and Public Works.

Colvin says the handicap ramps are one of the top priorities.

“Someone’s in a wheelchair or someone who’s blind using a wheelchair ramp will be better directed to cross the street,” Roussell said.

“This driveway’s already been corrected, as you can see, it doesn’t have the cross slope like some do,” Colvin said. “When you drive in, you’ll reference an area where you’ll go into the driveway, and it’ll be real steep and it’ll level out to the sidewalk and go back up. That’s the compliance for the ADA.”

Public parking areas are also to be upgraded.

“The parking lot here at public works, for instance, we’ll need to make sure that we do have designated handicapped areas, we have the ramps, and those types of things,” Colvin said.