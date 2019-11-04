Nixa grant program helps small business get exterior renovations

NIXA, Mo.– Nixa city leaders aim to help local business owners upgrade the outside of their buildings.

Nixa city council created a grant program for business owners as a way to encourage exterior renovations.

The grant will cover things like painting, doors and re-usable signage.

In order to qualify for the funds, your property must be zoned either commercial or industrial.

The property must also be located in the area identified as the Nixa downtown development area or be a commercial property built prior to January 23, 1975.

City leaders said the program will match funds for improvements up to $7,500.00 and grant applications are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Charlene Smith, the owner of Doggie Styles Grooming, was the city’s first grant applicant.

“This would be a project that it would take me another four or five years to be able to do without the grant money, so it’s essential, it was essential that I got the grant so I could do this,” Smith said. “Otherwise, we would have just painted the building again and it would have been eh, okay.”

Smith said without the grant she wouldn’t be able to do the improvements she says her business needs.

Nixa city leaders said a total of $15,000 has been allotted to the grant program for the fiscal year 2019.

Eligible façade improvements include:

New awnings or the restoration of existing awnings; however, no new awnings or restored awnings may display any wording

Exterior painting and/or paint removal

Reparation and restoration of brickwork, wood, masonry, and stucco

Exterior lighting

Reusable signage, such as projecting, and light; however, any such signage must have the ability to change the lettering.

Reparation and replacement of architectural details or materials

Doors

Rehabilitation or compatible reconstruction of storefronts

Removal of metal siding and exterior slipcovers (surfaces)

Patios, including base and railings

Other architectural elements

Ineligible project improvements include: