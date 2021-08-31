Nixa discusses inclusion and diversity

NIXA, Mo. – Diversity and inclusion are among the topics that will be discussed next month in Nixa.

Nixa city leaders are holding a listening session called L.E.A.D Nixa, which stands for listen, encourage, advocate and demonstrate.

Director of Communications for the city, Drew Douglas, said they want to hear ideas and solutions from everyone on how the city can make sure people feel welcome and supported.

“We want folks from outside the area to feel welcome when they come to visit here, or if they’re considering moving to Nixa, that this is a community that is welcoming and going to be supportive of you,” Douglas said.

While city leaders will be present to listen, Douglas said there will be a facilitator.

Minorities in Business member Justyn Pippins will be leading the conversation.

Pippins said Nixa is a growing town, and they want it to grow in the right direction.

“Would you guys like to see a hub for diversity?” Pippins asked. “Would you guys like to see neutral bathrooms? Do you want to see more accessibility for disabled individuals in Nixa?”

Pippins said he and others plan on talking with diverse individuals in Nixa for the event.

“We’ll sit down and talk with them so I can be like, these people are really serious,” Pippins said.

The event will take place at The X Center in Nixa at 6 p.m. on September 22nd.