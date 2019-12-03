Nixa discusses giving new life to their downtown

NIXA, Mo. — Revitalizing downtown Nixa was the topic at a town hall tonight.

The collaborative meeting with the public is the kick-off to the cities participating in the Missouri main street connection program.

The economic development program assists in the revitalization of downtown areas.

Nixa is participating thanks to a Grant.

But the project is supported by the city government, the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, and Show Me Christian County.

This first town hall gave residents a chance to have their voices heard.

We spoke with Ben White, who serves as the Program Outreach specialist, about tonight’s event.

“It was a great turn-out, an energized crowd there too, so I’m excited to see what they have and use those goals moving forward,” White said.