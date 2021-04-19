Nixa couple adopts two donkeys, invites people to come meet them

NIXA, Mo. — A couple in Nixa, Missouri, are proud parents of two rescue donkeys and want everyone to come meet them!

Tiffany McKenna and her husband, Monty, say anyone is welcome to meet Fizz and Rizzo, especially people with special needs or anyone else that may benefit from animal therapy for free.

Tiffany said people can schedule a meet and greet by calling 615-497-9895 or contacting her on her Facebook page.

Right now, only one family at a time is allowed to go out to Namaste Farms and meet the donkeys.