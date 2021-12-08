Nixa competition lights up Christmas spirit

NIXA, Mo. – Nixa neighbors unite in a friendly competition to see who has the best Christmas decorations.

Joy Bray, owner of Gateway Real Estate, and Chris Russell, president and CEO of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, have teamed up to spread some Christmas cheer. They have integrated the Tour of Nixa Lights into the city of Nixa app, Experience Nixa.

Bray resurrected the Tour of Nixa Lights, a map that showed Christmas-decorated homes from willing participants, in 2019. With the success from last year, she decided to keep it going this year and turn it into a competition with prizes.

“We normally have about twelve or thirteen participants, but this year we have about twenty-four,” says Bray.

Joining the Experience Nixa app, allows users to see current city events as well as the Tour of Nixa Lights. You are also eligible to win some prizes if you take selfies of the homes during the tour, including being eligible for a drawing of a $150 prize if you complete the tour with a selfie for each of the 24 homes.

The Christmas homes are competing against each other for prizes as well. People who are doing the tour are encouraged to vote for their favorites.

Voting begins Friday, December 10th.

For more information and to download the app, you can go here.