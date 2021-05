NIXA, Mo.– The City of Nixa has announced the dates for its annual citywide garage sale.

The garage sale will run Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8. Permits are not required to participate in the Nixa Citywide Garage Sale.

You can register for the sale by clicking here, and you can also view a digital map of the local sales.

On Wednesday, May 5, you can pick up free garage sale signs at the Massengale Group Real Estate Office.