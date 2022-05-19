NIXA, Mo. — A contractor crew hired by the City of Nixa will begin resurfacing many streets around town beginning Monday, May 23, 2022.

City officials shared a list of streets they are asking residents to avoid parking on beginning Monday.

South St. (Hwy 160 to Ozarks St.)

McCrosky St. (Tower St. to Wasson St.)

Tiffany Blvd. (Hwy 14 to Kings Carriage)

Tiffany Blvd. Entrance

Crystal Ave. (Tyffany West to End)

South Main (Twin Oak Dr. to City Limits)

Kathryn St. (160 to 1111 Kathryn (Public Works))

Eaglecrest (Tracker to 1010 Eaglecrest)

1111 Kathryn (Public Works building NE corner)

Hedgepeth Estates

Livingston St.

Kendall St.

Bailey St.

S. Truman Blvd.

Once the street is resurfaced, residents are free to park on it again. But before that, the city said parking on the above streets will get your car towed, at your expense.

The weather could postpone or slow down the resurfacing project.