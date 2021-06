SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nixa residents will now have more flexibility on trash day

The City Council voted on Monday, June 14, to amend their Nixa agreement with Republic trash services.

Nixa residents will now be able to leave one large trash item at the curb each week in addition to the normal amount.

Acceptable items include bed frames, televisions and furniture. However, brush or limbs still can’t be picked up.

learn more on Nixa’s website.