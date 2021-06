NIXA, Mo. — Residents in Nixa can now own chickens, the ordinance was approved on Monday night’s, June 28, city council meeting.

The new ordinance does come with certain restrictions including keeping the chickens enclosed at all times, making sure the enclosure is at least 25 feet from neighboring homes and you can have up to six hens, but no roosters.

No breeding or sale of chicken meat or byproducts is allowed, but you can sell eggs.