Nixa businesses unite in a monthly communal game of Bingo

NIXA, Mo – A group of businesses in downtown Nixa, have joined forces to play Bingo with the community.

Luk Boutique, Beatnik Boutique, and Sugar Cube Lane began a monthly tradition of playing Bingo with other businesses last year. But this version of the game is not your traditional version. In fact, they call the event Not Yo’ Grandmas Bingo.

“People get boo’d when they stand, we have a cash bar, we’re kind of wild. It’s a lot of fun,” says Luk Boutique owner Stephanie Kubla. She and the other boutique owners came up with the idea to promote their businesses to their customers. Eventually, the event grew and other businesses wanted to join.

There are prizes for every round of Bingo from a business owner and new businesses can also take the floor to promote themselves.

The event happens every month according to Kubla. She and the other owners create the event through their Facebook pages. Follow their pages for more information for the next Bingo game.

LUK Boutique

Beatnik Boutique

Sugar Cube Lane Boutique