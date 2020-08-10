Nixa boy creates a little free library at Rotary Park

NIXA, Mo.- The Nixa Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening for a newly-constructed library Monday.

Though this library and ceremony is nothing like you’ve ever imagined, 8-year-old Avid Mitchell is a student of Nixa’s John Thomas School of Discovery.

Mitchell was tasked with a school project back in the spring of 2020. He chose to construct a “little free library,” which is often referred to as a “take-a-book-leave-a-book-library.”

Mitchell said he likes libraries and wants to help kids who don’t have a book to get one.

“Yeah, on the website for research. There was…it said kids with books in their homes are three years up than kids that don’t have books in their homes. So, this is just a thing to give people that don’t have books, books,” says Mitchell.

Mitchell’s little free library is located at Nixa’s Rotary Park.