Nixa athletes, volunteers compete in games alongside special education students

NIXA, Mo. — A special event for students with disabilities is taking place in the Nixa School District.

On May 11, high school athletes from Nixa and community volunteers joined together for the Nixa Eagles Soaring Together (NEST) event.

NEST pairs these athletes and volunteers with special needs students to help them compete in games they normally don’t get to participate in playing.

“They’ll wear their medals to school they’ll write about it with their writing assignment at school,” said Karen McKnight, executive director of special services. “And it just brings a lot of kids out of their shell.”