Nixa and Ozark mayors to participate in Mayor’s Challenge Blood Drive

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – The Mayors of Nixa and Ozark are challenging residents in their cities to give blood this week.

The Mayor’s Challenge Blood Drive for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is happening Wednesday and Thursday. The drive is designed as a friendly competition between the residents of the two cities while providing much-needed blood donations for patients at 40 area healthcare facilities.

CBCO remains on a critical appeal for type A and O blood products. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively affect the area’s blood supply and community support for local patients is sought in several ways.

The drive dates and times are:

Ozark: Wednesday, September 9, 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM at First Baptist Church, 1400 W. Jackson Street

Nixa: Thursday, September 10, 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM at The Bridge Church, 308 W. Mount Vernon St.

All donors will receive an “Extreme Adventure” T-shirt and will be entered into a drawing to win a $500.00 VISA gift card courtesy of Greg and Carol Shackleford.