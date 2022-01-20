Nixa 10-year-old shares Dreams From Outer Space in first book

NIXA, Mo. — One Nixa 10-year-old can add author and illustrator to his resume. Not bad for a fourth-grader. Chauncey Pyle wrote the book Dreams From Outer Space.

“My book is about an alien plot to spy on dreams,” explains Pyle, “Charlie and Landon have to save a magical axolotl named Stanley.”

It took Pyle from summer break to Christmas break to write the book. His dad helped him to edit and publish the book. One of the characters is a cat named Grojen. He came up with the cat character because Pyle really wants a pet cat.

Pyle, who attends John Thomas School of Discovery, is getting his ideas together for a follow-up book. You can order Dreams From Outer Space on Amazon.