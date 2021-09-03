Nine-year-old honors the 13 US military service members killed in Afghanistan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Saturday the Department of Defense identified the 13 members of the US military who were killed in the suicide bombing outside of the Kabul airport.

Eleven were Marines, one was a Navy medic and another was a member of the Army.

Since then, local businesses in Springfield have been honoring the lives of the 13 service members. And now a nine-year-old has found a way to honor them.

Krymson is in fourth grade at Robberson Elementary School in Springfield.

After hearing about the attack in Afghanistan, Krymson decided to show her support for the US military by making this sign. Of course, she had a little help from her mom.

So, Krymson and her mom got to work on the sign. But that’s not all they did.

Krymson decided to get 13 balloons. Each balloon had a piece of paper with a name. The names of the 13 fallen service members.